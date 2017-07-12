Police Catch Woman Stealing Copper Wiring From Metro Home

Police caught an Oklahoma City woman stealing copper wiring from a metro home. An alert neighbor notified police and now Tegan Hamilton, 32, is in the Oklahoma Count jail.

The property manager said Hamilton not only left the home in shambles but did thousands of dollars in damage.

“When officers arrived they did locate a woman,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “She was coming out of the home and had a handful of copper wire.”

Police said the suspect was also holding a screw driver.

The property manager said Hamilton was a tenant but was recently evicted. Hamilton took a few belongings, but left the home a mess and in disrepair.

She came back for valuable copper wiring. The wiring was ripped out of the walls, electrical boxes and from the ground. The former tenant also took the washer, dryer and hot water heater.

The property manager has seen this dozens of times.

“In the world we live in today,” said Margie Mejja, property manager. “Desperate people do desperate things.”

She advised other landlords to invest in cameras and not advertise rental properties on social media.

“What that does is tell somebody the house is vacant,” said Mejia.

The property manager said Hamilton may be responsible for stealing copper from one of her other rental homes.