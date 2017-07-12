Seven OKCPD Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Felony Suspect

Oklahoma City police said a felony suspect is dead after he tried to shoot at officers.

Seven officers then returned fire killing the man Wednesday morning near Southwest 23rd Street and Brookline Avenue in Oklahoma City. The scene was roped off with crime-scene tape for several hours during the investigation.

“Officers had information that [the suspect] was in a particular home. They went in the house to apprehend him,” said Captain Bo Mathews, Public Information Officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Mathews said police got approval from the homeowner to go inside the house. They received a tip that the suspect was hiding there. Mathews said the suspect then shot at the police officers.

Seven officers returned fire. All of them are on routine administrative leave pending the investigation.

Mathews confirms none of the officers were injured, but the suspect was killed.

The officers were serving his felony arrest warrant for assault and battery with a deadly weapon when the fatal shooting occurred.

A vehicle chase also ended near the area before the shooting. Police are working to see if the two incidents are connected.

A news conference addressing the shooting will likely be held Thursday morning at police headquarters at 9:30 a.m.

