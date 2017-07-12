Edmond City Council Appeals To OK Supreme Court To Keep Walmart Out Of Neighborhood

The City of Edmond is taking their fight to keep a Walmart out of a neighborhood to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Developers want to put the store near the intersection of East Covell Rd. and North Coltrane Rd. The Walmart would back up to homes in the Asheford Oaks Neighborhood.

Kelly Black says she would be able to see it from her backyard.

“The parking lot will be there,” she said pointing from the walking path right beyond her back gate. “Then the store, then the back of the store. Loading docks will be towards that end which is where our neighbors who have two story houses will be looking right over it.”

Black and her neighbors have been fighting for years to keep the Walmart out. They’re concerned about the sights, smells and traffic that it would bring. The Edmond City Council agreed and voted against the developer’s application.

“They voted it down a total of three times,” she said.

The owners of the property where the Walmart would go sued and won and in late June an appeals court agreed with the lower court. However, Monday council members voted to continue the fight.

“City Council met in executive session to determine the next steps in the case and instructed the city attorney to file an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court,” explained city spokesperson Casey Moore.

Kelly says she appreciates the council continuing to go to battle for them, but says this has grown into a much bigger issue.

“It does come down to now, is that can the city decide what it wants to do? That it feels is best for its citizens?”

News 9 reached out to attorney's for the landowners but our calls were not returned.

The Edmond attorney has until July 20th to file the appeal.