More Sunshine Expected Thursday For State

We're staying clear and warm Wednesday night with a south breeze.
More sunshine is expected Thursday with highs in upper 90s. As a front approaches from the north, we will notice rain chances go up as we get closer to the weekend. There is just a slight chance in far southeast and northwest Oklahoma.
Chances for rain look a little better on Friday for parts of central, northern and eastern Oklahoma, but still low.
