U.S. Marshals Arrest Cleveland County Fugitive In Missouri - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

U.S. Marshals Arrest Cleveland County Fugitive In Missouri

U.S Marshals (USMS) have captured a fugitive wanted out of Cleveland County in Missouri. 

The USMS Southern Missouri and Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested Kenneth Dale Cole at the Rush Springs Ranch Campground in Jane, Missouri July 11 at approximately 12:00 p.m.

Cole is facing 2 counts of rape, 1 count of forcible oral sodomy, and 1 count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

A warrant was issued for Cole on January 19, 2017 out of Cleveland County. The U.S. Marshals (USMS) in Oklahoma City were requested by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department in March to locate and arrest the suspect. 

Cole will be extradited back to Cleveland County.

