Sen. McConnell Accepts Sen. Lankford's Request To Delay August Recess

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced he will delay the start of the August state work period, after a group of Senators, including Senator James Lankford (R-OK) asked him to cancel or shorten the recess.

McConnell said he would delay the recess until the third week of August if meaningful progress had not been made on several pressing issues in Congress, including health care, defense authorization, and budget issues.