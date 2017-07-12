Sen. McConnell Accepts Sen. Lankford's Request To Delay August R - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sen. McConnell Accepts Sen. Lankford's Request To Delay August Recess

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced he will delay the start of the August state work period, after a group of Senators, including Senator James Lankford (R-OK) asked him to cancel or shorten the recess. 

McConnell said he would delay the recess until the third week of August if meaningful progress had not been made on several pressing issues in Congress, including health care, defense authorization, and budget issues. 

I’m pleased that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has accepted my request to delay the August state work period to make progress on major legislative initiatives and confirm key executive branch officials,” said Lankford. “The people of Oklahoma have elected a Congress and a President to get things done on their behalf. There is still much to accomplish this year.”

