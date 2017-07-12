Officials Respond To Fire At NE OKC Crematorium

Crews were at the scene of a fire at a crematorium in northeast Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to the two-alarm fire at the Alpha & Omega Mortuary Services building near NE 40th and Lincoln after 2:00 a.m.. Crews ruled the business a total loss after 6:00 a.m. Damages are estimated at $225,000.

