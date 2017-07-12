OKCPD Responds To Officer-Involved Shooting In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police responded to an officer-involved shooting near SW 23rd and May about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police attempted to make contact with a felony suspect at a home in the neighborhood. When police arrived at the home, the homeowner invited them inside. Then, police say, the suspect fired shots at the officers.

Seven officers returned fire. No officer were injured.

The suspect has neither been identified to media nor taken away from the home.

Stay with News 9 for updates as more information comes in.