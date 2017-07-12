George Arrives In OKC To Adoring Fans

Paul George received a warm welcome when he stepped off the plane yesterday in Oklahoma City. Hundreds of fans gathered at Will Rogers World Airport to greet Paul George when he landed, even in 100 degree heat.

A story on George published yesterday by Sports Illustrated says the city and the Thunder got quite the recommendation from none other than former Thunder player Kevin Durant.

Durant told him Oklahoma City will "blow him away," and he thought it was a first-class organization in every way. Durant went on to say, "They can offer what other teams can't in terms of the people and the preparation of the facility, down to the chefs and the meals."

Paul George will be formally introduced in a press conference today at 5 p.m. News 9 will be on the scene to bring you the latest.