George Arrives In OKC To Adoring Fans - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

George Arrives In OKC To Adoring Fans

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Paul George received a warm welcome when he stepped off the plane yesterday in Oklahoma City. Hundreds of fans gathered at Will Rogers World Airport to greet Paul George when he landed, even in 100 degree heat.

A story on George published yesterday by Sports Illustrated says the city and the Thunder got quite the recommendation from none other than former Thunder player Kevin Durant.

Durant told him Oklahoma City will "blow him away," and he thought it was a first-class organization in every way. Durant went on to say, "They can offer what other teams can't in terms of the people and the preparation of the facility, down to the chefs and the meals."

Paul George will be formally introduced in a press conference today at 5 p.m. News 9 will be on the scene to bring you the latest.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.