Armed Robbery At Domino's In SW OKC

Officials were called to the scene of an armed robbery of a Domino's near SW 89th and Western after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers describe the suspects as three black males, one of them dressed in a black hoodie and a grey mask. Police said at least two of the three suspects were armed. The suspects stole cash and an employee's cell phone.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspects leave in a white car doing northbound from the store. Police are still working on a complete description.

No injuries have been reported. No shots were fired.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.