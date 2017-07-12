Two State Park Pools Closing For Lack Of Lifeguards - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Two State Park Pools Closing For Lack Of Lifeguards

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA -

According to Travel OK, two public swimming pools at Oklahoma state parks will close in July due to lack of lifeguards. 

The pools at Roman Nose Park in Watonga will shut down operations Monday, July 17. Red Rock Canyon in Hinton will shut down Sunday, July 23. The agency said the decision was made to keep public safety a priority. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.