Crews Battle Apartment Fire In Yukon

Crews have successfully extinguished a fire at an apartment complex in Yukon, Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene at The Whitehorse apartment complex located near Route 66 and N. Sara Road Once on scene, crews learned that the fire originated from an electrical short in a water heater inside one of the apartment units.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly before the fire could spread. A preliminary damage estimate has not yet been determined.