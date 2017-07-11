Widespread Sunshine Predicted For Most Of State

After another hot day, we can look forward to another mild night. Overnight lows will end up in the low 70s under clear skies.
Wednesday will be very similar with widespread sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 90s. Any chance of rain will stay confined to southeast Oklahoma.
Really not much change expected on Thursday with the exception of a slight chance of rain in far northwest Oklahoma.
