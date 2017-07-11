Metro Woman Arrested In Connection To June Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro Woman Arrested In Connection To June Homicide

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro woman was arrested in connection with the murder of a man, first reported missing in June from a northwest Oklahoma City club.

Del City Police arrested 24-year-old Jazmine Howard on Sunday at the Eden Cove apartment complex located near NE 10 Street and Air Depot Boulevard.

Authorities told News 9 Howard is a suspect in the murder investigation concerning 29-year-old Jose Miguel Lopez. Lopez was reported missing on June 9 after failing to return home from a night out at the OK Corral Club.

Lopez’ body was found under a bridge on June 14 near Reno Avenue and Council Road.

Howard was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. She is being held without bond.

So far, police have not said what led them to make the arrest.

