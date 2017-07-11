BCBS Contracts With Three Oklahoma Hospitals Expire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

BCBS Contracts With Three Oklahoma Hospitals Expire

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
PRAGUE, Oklahoma -

Contracts between Blue Cross Blue Shield and three Oklahoma hospitals have expired. 

After Oct. 29th hospitals in Fairfax, Haskell and Prague will become out of network for those with the BCBS insurer. 

Currently, BCBS is the only healthcare insurer option for those who get their heath insurance through the Affordable Care Act. 

#News9's Dana Hertneky will have more at 5 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.