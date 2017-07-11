Donald Trump, Jr., Releases Emails Arranging Meeting With Russian Lawyer

Donald Trump, Jr., on Twitter Tuesday released a series of emails confirming he was told the arranging of a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer was a part of the Russian government's support for his father.

The eldest Trump son's release confirms not only attempts to set up such a meeting that could reveal damaging information about Hillary Clinton, but also that he was told the intent for the meeting was to support Mr. Trump. The New York Times reported Monday night that the man who set up a meeting last year for a Russian lawyer to give the Trump son potentially damaging material about Hillary Clinton indicated to him that the Russian government was the source of the information.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump -- helped along by Aras and Emin," publicist Rob Goldstone wrote on June 3, 2016, at 10:36 a.m.

Shortly after that at 10:53 a.m., the eldest Trump son responded, "Thanks Rob I appreciate that. I am on the road at the moment but perhaps I just speak to Emin first. Seems we have some time and if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer. Could we do a call first thing next week when I am back?"

The Trump son also posted a short explanation for why he would post the emails.

"To everyone, in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016. The first email on June 3, 2016, was from Rob, who was relating a request from Emin, a person I knew from the 2013 Ms. Universe Pageant near Moscow."

New York Times deputy managing editor Clifford Levy, however, said on Twitter that Trump Jr. "posted these emails after being informed that the New York Times was doing a story on them.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr posted these emails after being informed that The New York Times was doing a story on them https://t.co/CgdD1xUIgt https://t.co/3SQWSccyZC — Clifford Levy (@cliffordlevy) July 11, 2017

