Police Investigating After Body Found Inside Truck In SE OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating another homicide after a body was found inside a truck on the southeast side of the metro, Tuesday morning.

Police were first notified of the body just after 8 a.m. Once on scene officer's found the man's body inside a silver pickup parked at the Chapel Ridge apartment complex located near SE 48th St. and S. Sooner Rd. Two bullet holes were also observed in the driver's side window.

So far police have not identified the victim.

