Police have identified the victim and have arrested the suspect in a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City from Monday.

Investigators say 51-year-old Eric Crowell was inside a home in the 2800 block of SW 61st St. with 42-year-old Monica Kay, a transient, when police say she suddenly attacked him.

Kay fled the scene, but officers apprehended her a short time later. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

It is unclear what prompted the attack. Crowell’s exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

The case remains under investigation.