Body Found Early Tuesday In NE OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found near Air Depot and Wilshire early Tuesday.

Police say the body appears to be a homicide victim.

This is the second body recovered from the intersection in as many days. The first was discovered yesterday in a fiery car crash. Police now say the victim found in the car crash yesterday was placed in the car after being killed by homicide.

Police say there is not yet a clear link between the two bodies found.

Stay with News 9 For updates.