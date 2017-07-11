Amazon Prime Partners With Oklahoma Philharmonic Society - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Amazon Prime Partners With Oklahoma Philharmonic Society

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Online retailer Amazon Prime is offering thousands of dollars in deals for their "Amazon Prime Day." However this year, Amazon Prime has partnered with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic. 

A small percentage of your entire purchase when you designate the OKC Philharmonic as your charity of choice, goes to us, said Tara Burnett, OKC PHIL Development Coordinator

Amazon said they will donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchase(s) to the charitable organization of your choice.

You can shop to support the Oklahoma Philharmonic Society, Inc. at smile.amazon.com 

Amazon Prime Day lasts until 2 p.m. Wednesday on amazon.com

