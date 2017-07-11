Big 12 Policy Change Opens Up More Season Tickets

Due to a change in Big 12 Conference policy pertaining to the number of tickets allocated for visiting teams, the University of Oklahoma announced today that it will be putting 1,000 new season football tickets on sale.

The Big 12 reduced the number of seats issued to visiting teams from 4,000 to 3,000, thus creating the new inventory. Those new tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 11. They will be available online at SoonerSports.com, through phone orders at 405-325-GoOU (4668) or in person at the OU Athletics Ticket Office located at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

"This presents a new opportunity for Sooner football fans," said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. "They can join the ranks of season tickets holders on the heels of a Sugar Bowl victory and back-to-back Big 12 Championships, and also usher in the exciting Lincoln Riley era."

The tickets will sell for $455 each and provide admission and a reserved seat for all six home games. Season ticket holders also have first right to renewal each year, as well as early opportunities to request tickets for road games, the Big 12 Conference Championship Game and Sooner bowl games (based on allotment).