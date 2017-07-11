Special Elections In Oklahoma Tuesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Special Elections In Oklahoma Tuesday

Oklahomans will go to the polls to fill open seats Tuesday -- after some lawmakers resigned amid controversy earlier this year.

Senate District 44 was vacated after Ralph Shorty stepped down after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cleveland County has a Republican primary -- after State Rep. Scott Martin resigned to become the CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce.

In Tulsa -- voters will decide who replaces State Representative Dan Kirby. He resigned following sexual harassment complaints. 

The races are as follows: 

State Senator District 44 in Canadian & Oklahoma County – General Election

Joe Griffin (R)

Michael Brooks (D)

State Rep. District 46  – Republican Primary, winner faces Democrat Jacob Rosecrants in September

Charlie Samples (R)

Darin Chambers (R)

Jimmy Shannon (R)

State Rep. District 75 in Tulsa County – General Election

Tressa Nunley (R)

Karen Gaddis (D)

Payne County Propositions

Perkins – Vote to approve OG&E distribution

Ripley -- Vote to approve OG&E distribution

