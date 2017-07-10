My 2 Cents: New Left Lane Passing Law To Go Into Effect Nov. 1

Finally, the left lane of Interstate 35, Interstate 40, the turnpikes in Oklahoma might actually be used for what they were designed for -- getting around slower vehicles.

At some point, everyone who has a driver's license is aware that the left lane is for passing, but almost as certainly 50 percent of them, at least here in Oklahoma, will forget that rule and choose the left lane for their pleasure cruise.

Who can blame them, it's usually a smoother surface, because of course, the rest of us know the rule and spend most of our time wearing out the right lane.

But finally the Legislature has given the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and others a law they can actually enforce.

Right now, you can pass in the left lane and stay there if nobody is behind you, but in my mind that gives a motorist way to much wiggle room to linger in the passing lane.

The law, which takes effect November 1, says you can get in the left lane to pass and when you have get back over in the right lane. That's cut and dried and should lead to less road rage on the highways.

And by the way, getting pulled over for hovering in the left lane can get you a ticket for $235.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.