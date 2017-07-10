Volunteers Mobilize To Help North Highland Elementary

Debra Roberts said her children went to North Highland Elementary School decades ago, and she is still going to bat for the students who attend now.

“They deserve the best of the best because they haven’t had it in the past. So this is what we’re trying to do,” she told News 9.

She helped organize a community meeting Monday evening at the school. More than 50 people showed up from volunteer groups, businesses and churches, offering to help revitalize the school however they can.

Roberts said the community group also plans hold the district accountable.

The group passed out forms showing the areas of need and possible responsibilities.

In June, Superintendent Aurora Lora announced a proposal to temporarily shut down North Highland because it had no principal, no prospects and only a few teachers who said they would return.

The community protested the possible closure.

Less than a week later, Lora announced a reversal and said she'd seen an increase in support.

Now, community members are hoping to build on the new energy behind North Highland.

They’re acting fast, so students will have the school year they deserve. Classes begin in three weeks.

“You have people from all walks of life here wanting to help and so this is a great thing we are witnessing tonight,” said John Pettis, Oklahoma City councilman for Ward 7.

An OKCPS spokesperson said they hope to make their announcement on the people selected for the North Highland principal and assistant principal positions very soon. The counselor and one social worker for the school have been hired. There's still another social worker position to fill along with 8 core teaching positions and the opening for an art teacher.

Anyone interested in helping can contact the school at (405) 587-6250 and ask for Rufus Howard.