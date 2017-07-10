One Dead Following Fiery Crash In Far NE OKC

At least one person was killed following a fiery crash in far northeast Oklahoma City, Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms the passenger in a single-vehicle crash near E. Wilshire Blvd. and N. Air Depot Blvd. was killed. The condition of the driver is unknown.

The crash sparked a grass fire in the area. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a quarter of an acre.

TAC 2: Sadly, we must report one fatality in the single-vehicle accident near Air Depot/Wilshire. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 10, 2017