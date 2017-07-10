OKC Police Now Say Fiery Crash Is A Homicide

Oklahoma City Police provided new information Tuesday regarding a fiery crash the day before.

A person was found dead following the wreck in far northeast Oklahoma City near E. Wilshire Blvd. and N. Air Depot Blvd., Monday afternoon. Police now say that person did not die as a result of the crash, but was already dead inside the car. Tuesday morning, police were notified of another body in the area but do not yet know if they are connected.

Related story: Body found early Tuesday morning in NE OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms the passenger in a single-vehicle crash was dead. Officials tell News 9 the driver fled the scene. The deceased passenger has not yet been identified.

A police officer also suffered burns to his extremities responding to the crash.

The crash sparked a grass fire in the area, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a quarter of an acre.

Authorities shut down both Wilshire and Air Depot boulevards in the area while crews work the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

TAC 2: Sadly, we must report one fatality in the single-vehicle accident near Air Depot/Wilshire. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 10, 2017