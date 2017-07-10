OKC Police Now Say Fiery Crash Is A Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Police Now Say Fiery Crash Is A Homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police provided new information Tuesday regarding a fiery crash the day before. 

A person was found dead following the wreck in far northeast Oklahoma City near E. Wilshire Blvd. and N. Air Depot Blvd., Monday afternoon. Police now say that person did not die as a result of the crash, but was already dead inside the car. Tuesday morning, police were notified of another body in the area but do not yet know if they are connected.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms the passenger in a single-vehicle crash was dead. Officials tell News 9 the driver fled the scene. The deceased passenger has not yet been identified.

A police officer also suffered burns to his extremities responding to the crash. 

The crash sparked a grass fire in the area, but firefighters were able to  contain the blaze to a quarter of an acre.

Authorities shut down both Wilshire and Air Depot boulevards in the area while crews work the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

