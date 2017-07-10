OKC To See Sunny Skies, Hot Temps

It's patio weather if you can find a shady spot! Temperatures will stay warm Monday evening and overnight with lows only dropping to the low 70s under clear skies and a light south breeze.
The next several days will just be plain sunny and hot with highs in the mid- and upper 90s under sunny skies. Rain chances are almost non-existent.
There is an outside chance a few showers pop up Tuesday evening in southeast Oklahoma.
Rain chances look minimal at best for the upcoming weekend.
