One Teen Killed, Several Others Injured After Weekend Crash In Payne County

One teen is dead and several more suffered serious injuries after an early-morning crash in Payne County on Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on W. 9th St. near S. Brethren Rd., about four miles to the west of the town of Cushing.

According to the report, six teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were traveling westbound on 9th St. in a 2013 Kia Optima. The 16-year-old female driver was speeding when police say she turned off the car’s headlights and blew through the intersection at Brethren Rd.

The car went airborne for a short distance and the driver lost control once it landed, leaving the road on the right side and entering a broad slide before striking a tree. After hitting the tree, the car started to roll an unknown amount of times before finally coming to rest in a pasture.

Four of the passengers, presumably all in the backseat, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled.

One 15-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 17-year-old females were flown from the scene via medical helicopter in serious condition to OU Medical Center.

A 17-year-old male was transported by the Cushing Fire Department to Cushing Hospital. He was later flown to OU Medical Center in serious condition as well.

The driver was transported from the scene to Stillwater Medical Center where she was treated and released. The front-seat passenger, 16, was transported to Cushing Hospital where she was also treated and released. They were both wearing their seatbelts.

Authorities are not releasing the names of any of the victims due to their age.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.