Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 9, 2017

This week on the Blitz, a viewer asks whether Harden's new contract signing will impact Russ' decision to sign with the Thunder. News 9's Dean Blevins and John Holcomb give their takes.

Russ, John and Harold “Play the Percentages” and answer:

-What percentage will Russ sign a contract with the Thunder this week?

-If Russ signs, does that make the Thunder a top 4 team in the West?

-What are your top 5 players in the Big 3?

-What percentage will someone with Oklahoma ties will win the top 5 in the British Open?