Federal Grant Program Can Give McClain County Homeowners New Storm Shelter

McClain County officials have created a new program for people who don't have a storm shelter in their home but would like one.

The county is hoping to win a federal grant but first they need to find some people who will participate in the program. Homeowners who would like a safe rooms have to be pre-qualified in order for McClain County to get approved for the grant. Then if the grant is approved, it will be made available for homeowners across the county.

McClain County will hold a few public meetings over the next week in order to answer residents' questions. There are three times available at the Goldsby Community Center on July 18, and two times available at The Wayne Multi-Purpose Center on July 19.