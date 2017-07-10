Oklahoma County Sheriff: Jury Duty Scam Warning

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning about a jury duty scam, which has arrived in the metro.

The department said they have received several reports from residents saying they received a phone call from an individual claiming to be with the sheriff's office. The caller tells the victim they have missed jury duty and will be arrested if they do not pay them. Authorities said in many cases the victim is asked to either give their bank information or put money on a "green dot card" and send that information.

The sheriff's office warns not to give any money or banking information to these callers. The Sheriff's office said they do not call or ask for money in order to avoid being arrested.

If you think you may have been a victim of this scam, contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office at 405-713-1017 to make a report.