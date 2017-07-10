OKC Mother & Son Sentenced To Prison For Fraud Against Medicaid

Deborah A. Gray, 51, and Keith B. Gray, II, 27, both of Oklahoma City, were sentenced to prison this week by United States District Judge David L. Russell for submitting false claims to Medicaid for behavioral health counseling, announced Mark A. Yancey, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, and Mike Hunter, Attorney General for the State of Oklahoma.

Deborah Gray will serve 37 months in federal prison. Keith Gray will serve 12 months and one day in federal prison. Both will serve three years of supervised release after imprisonment.

The Grays were also ordered to pay $769,578.38 in restitution to Medicaid.

On July 6, 2016, the Grays were indicted on 151 counts of health care fraud. The indictment alleged that from October 2011 through May 2014, DeborahGray owned and operated DAG Counseling Services, PLLC, which held itself out as providing behavioral health counseling services to Medicaid-eligible children. Keith Gray was a DAG Counseling employee.

According to the indictment, the Grays submitted Medicaid claims for "targeted case management services" for periods when children were actually being transported between home or school and the DAG Counseling officers, in violation of Medicaid regulations. The indictment also said the Grays submitted or caused to be sumitted to Medicaid claim for one-on-one "psychosocial rehabilitation services" that exceed the billing maximum of 90 minutes per child per day, also in violation of Medicaid regulations. The U.S. Attorney also said those claims for one-on-one "psychosocial rehabilitative services" were either not provided, provided in groups of two or more children, or were provided for less time than was billed to Medicaid.