OKC Lab Worker Accused Of Drug Testing Scheme

The F.B.I. is investigating an Oklahoma City lab worker accused of accepting bribes in exchange for submitting fraudulent urine samples.

Jason Michael Gomez, 38 was charged with one count of bribery, announced Mark A. Yancey, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Gomez, a urinalysis collector for Catalyst Behavioral Services (CBS), provided drug testing and treatment services for the United States Probation Office. Gomez collected urine specimens for court-ordered drug testing.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Gomez solicited and accepted cash payments when allowing individuals to fabricate "clean" samples.

Documents state Gomez then falsely certified on U.S. Probation Office chain of custody forms that he had observed individuals provide their samples.

If convicted, Gomez faces a maximum of 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, with a minimum of three years supervised release.