Police Involved In Pursuit After Driver Flees Traffic Stop

Oklahoma City officers were involved in a short pursuit after a driver fled the scene during a traffic stop.

According to officials, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began near I-40 and Meridian, and ended in a crash near I-40 and Westminster. The suspect's vehicle reportedly caught fire briefly, but was extinguished within a few minutes.

The driver was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

