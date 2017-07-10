Police Involved In Pursuit After Driver Flees Traffic Stop - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Involved In Pursuit After Driver Flees Traffic Stop

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City officers were involved in a short pursuit after a driver fled the scene during a traffic stop. 

According to officials, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began near I-40 and Meridian, and ended in a crash near I-40 and Westminster. The suspect's vehicle reportedly caught fire briefly, but was extinguished within a few minutes. 

The driver was taken into custody. No injuries were reported. 

