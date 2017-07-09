The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Raising Funds To Purchase Bicycles For Needy Children At Christmas

You may be thinking about firecrackers, but there is a group of “elves” thinking about Christmas.

Beginning July 1, the Women's Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command will distribute over 100 counter top Red Kettles to area businesses to collect donations for the Buck$ 4 Bikes program.

The Buck$ 4 Bikes program was founded in 2006 to help families in need at Christmas. In 2016, 1,535 children wished for a bike and 1,535 received one which is a first for this program.

The 2017 Buck$ 4 Bikes program goal is 1,550 bikes for needy boys and girls. Every penny donated to this cause will go to the purchase of a new Huffy bicycle with prices ranging from $34 to $52.

Sparklers in July are temporary. Sparkles in a child's eyes on Christmas last forever. Help us make a child's wish come true.

To donate funds to purchase a bike, visit one of the area businesses below during the month of July.

Donations can also be made by mailing a check to:

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary

Attn: Major Mary Matthews

1001 N. Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Memo: Buck$ 4 Bikes

Businesses participating in the Buck$ 4 Bikes fundraiser:

Advance Chiropractic

Advantage Bank

Al’s Bicycle Store OKC

Al’s Bicycle Store Edmond

All Arvest Bank locations in Oklahoma County and Cleveland County

BancFirst locations in Harrah, Jones, Nicoma Park, & Del City

Bandana Reds Diner, Choctaw

Beauty Mark Salon, Moore

Coffee Slingers

Cuppies & Joe

Del Rancho Midwest City

Fellers-Snider Law Office

First Bethany Bank – 2 locations

First National Bank – all locations in Oklahoma County & Cleveland County

Foxx Pools

Golf USA

Grand Junction Clothing

Greenway Plaza Tag Agency

H&H Gun Range

Heritage Lanes Bowling Center

Homeland located on NW 122nd

Huntington Jewelers

Jasco

J’s Hallmark – all locations in Oklahoma County & Cleveland County

Liberty Mutual

Maccini Construction

N. OKC Rotary Club

Napoleon Deli in Midwest City

Old Dominion Freight Lines

Pace Butler Corporation

Paris Plaza 66

Platinum Beauty Salon

Pro Bikes

Price Edwards

Quail Creek Bank

RCB Bank – all locations in Oklahoma County & Cleveland County

Schlegel Bicycles

State Beauty Supply

Swiss Cleaners - all locations

TBS

The Bicycle Store

The Blue Bean

The Buzz Coffee Shop

The Enchanted Cottage

Tilted Tulip Boutique

Tinker Tag Agency

Veritiv

Wheeler Dealer Bicycle