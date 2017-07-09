The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Raising Funds To Purchase Bicycles For Needy Children At Christmas

You may be thinking about firecrackers, but there is a group of “elves” thinking about Christmas.
Beginning July 1, the Women's Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command will distribute over 100 counter top Red Kettles to area businesses to collect donations for the Buck$ 4 Bikes program.
The Buck$ 4 Bikes program was founded in 2006 to help families in need at Christmas. In 2016, 1,535 children wished for a bike and 1,535 received one which is a first for this program.
The 2017 Buck$ 4 Bikes program goal is 1,550 bikes for needy boys and girls. Every penny donated to this cause will go to the purchase of a new Huffy bicycle with prices ranging from $34 to $52.
Sparklers in July are temporary. Sparkles in a child's eyes on Christmas last forever. Help us make a child's wish come true.
To donate funds to purchase a bike, visit one of the area businesses below during the month of July.
Donations can also be made by mailing a check to:
The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary
Attn: Major Mary Matthews
1001 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Memo: Buck$ 4 Bikes
Businesses participating in the Buck$ 4 Bikes fundraiser:
Advance Chiropractic
Advantage Bank
Al’s Bicycle Store OKC
Al’s Bicycle Store Edmond
All Arvest Bank locations in Oklahoma County and Cleveland County
BancFirst locations in Harrah, Jones, Nicoma Park, & Del City
Bandana Reds Diner, Choctaw
Beauty Mark Salon, Moore
Coffee Slingers
Cuppies & Joe
Del Rancho Midwest City
Fellers-Snider Law Office
First Bethany Bank – 2 locations
First National Bank – all locations in Oklahoma County & Cleveland County
Foxx Pools
Golf USA
Grand Junction Clothing
Greenway Plaza Tag Agency
H&H Gun Range
Heritage Lanes Bowling Center
Homeland located on NW 122nd
Huntington Jewelers
Jasco
J’s Hallmark – all locations in Oklahoma County & Cleveland County
Liberty Mutual
Maccini Construction
N. OKC Rotary Club
Napoleon Deli in Midwest City
Old Dominion Freight Lines
Pace Butler Corporation
Paris Plaza 66
Platinum Beauty Salon
Pro Bikes
Price Edwards
Quail Creek Bank
RCB Bank – all locations in Oklahoma County & Cleveland County
Schlegel Bicycles
State Beauty Supply
Swiss Cleaners - all locations
TBS
The Bicycle Store
The Blue Bean
The Buzz Coffee Shop
The Enchanted Cottage
Tilted Tulip Boutique
Tinker Tag Agency
Veritiv
Wheeler Dealer Bicycle
