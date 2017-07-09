64-Year-Old Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Noble Co. - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

64-Year-Old Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Noble Co.

By News9.com and Wire Reports
NOBLE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old man was killed in hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

The patrol says in a preliminary report that Red Rock resident Randall Whitehorn was pushing a disabled car down the shoulder of U.S. 177 three miles south of Marland in Noble County. Troopers say Whitehorn was struck by a second vehicle with its passenger side mirror, and that vehicle left the scene.

Whitehorn was pronounced dead at the accident site.

