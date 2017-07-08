Firefighters Battle Large NW OKC Apartment Fire

A large apartment fire was reported Saturday in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were notified shortly before 4:15 p.m. of the fire in the 5300 block of Willow Cliff Road near NW 50 and MacArthur Boulevard.

Firefighters initially reported seeing heavy visible flames. Firefighters were able to put out the main body of the fire even with a broken water main.

Paramedics were requested after one person complained of smoke inhalation symptoms.

All occupants were out of the structure as firefighters battled the fire.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.