Investigation Underway After Suspicious Device Found Near NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Investigation Underway After Suspicious Device Found Near NW OKC Bank

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An investigation is underway after a suspicious device was discovered near an ATM in NW OKC Saturday morning.

According to OKCPD, around 9:00 a.m., officers were called to the Bank of America at 5613 N. May Ave after the device was found near the ATM. The bomb squad was also called to the scene.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m., the bomb squad gave the all clear that the device was not a threat.

Police say it appears the device was placed near the ATM in an attempt to extract money from the machine. The FBI will be handling the investigation. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more when it becomes available. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
