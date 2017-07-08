Investigation Underway After Suspicious Device Found Near NW OKC Bank

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a suspicious package was discovered near an ATM Saturday morning.

According to OKCPD, around 9:00 a.m., officers were called to the Bank of America at 5613 N. May Ave after the device was found near the ATM. The bomb squad was also called to the scene.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m., the bomb squad gave the all clear that the device was not a threat.

Police say it appears the device was placed near the ATM in an attempt to extract money from the machine. The FBI will be handling the investigation.

