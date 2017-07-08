Isolated Showers, Storms Possible As Temperatures Rise Saturday

A round of showers and storms sweeps across the northern edge of Oklahoma Saturday morning. As the wet weather weakens throughout the morning, OKC will see lower chances of rain.

News 9's Meteorologist Robyn King says throughout Saturday, Oklahomans will see a mix of sun and clouds with average highs in the lower 90’s. Into the afternoon, the weak boundary mixed with some daytime heating will spark off isolated showers and storms. This second round, tracks SE into Saturday evening with higher chances in the SE corridor.

Have a wonderful Saturday!