USGS: 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Pawnee Co.

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Edmond, Oklahoma, Friday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this earthquake was recorded at 12:43 p.m. Its epicenter was located four miles east, northeast of Edmond, and 13 miles north, northwest of Choctaw. It was about four miles deep. More >>
