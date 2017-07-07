Charge Filed Against Suspect In NW OKC Hit-And-Run Case

The Oklahoma County District Attorney filed a charge against Arjavh Aleson related to a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a metro man.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney filed a charge against Arjavh Aleson related to a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a metro man.

Police said the victim, 26-year-old Quinton Mitchell, was hit near NW 122nd and May just after midnight April 22. Witnesses told police the driver sped off “without ever slowing down or stopping to check on the victim.”

Aleson was arrested in May in connection with the case. He posted $25,000 bond. Now, he faces one felony count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Personal Injury.

Mitchell has been released from the hospital.