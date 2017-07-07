Red Dirt Diaries: Former Magician Still Has Something Up His Sle - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Red Dirt Diaries: Former Magician Still Has Something Up His Sleeve

Posted: Updated:
An Oklahoma man is proving it’s okay to keep some secrets from your wife, especially when it means keeping her entertained most of her life. An Oklahoma man is proving it’s okay to keep some secrets from your wife, especially when it means keeping her entertained most of her life.

An Oklahoma man is proving it’s okay to keep some secrets from your wife, especially when it means keeping her entertained most of her life.

Len Sparagowski, 95, has had something up his sleeve for nearly six decades as a former professional magician.

After coming to America from Poland and serving in World War II with the US Army, the OKC neighbor would go on to have a long and illustrious career.

“The smiles on the people’s faces, especially the kids,” said Sparagowski about his favorite part of performing.

Sparagowski performed for President Carter at the White House and both President Bushes.

He’s also exchanged tricks with magic mega star David Copperfield.

“He showed some of his favorites and I’d show him some of my favorites,” said Sparagowski.

At 95, the only secret Sparagowski tells is one to his longevity.

“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I don’t chase woman. I live today like it’s the first day of my life, I’m going to make the best of it.”

The real magic can be found in Len’s marriage of 73 years to Lillian.

There's one trick he cannot do.  He can't make me disappear and he can't cut me in two,” joked Lillian.

Sparagowski hasn’t performed on stage for years, but still teaches magic once a month at this home.

These days Lillian helps Len with his newest passion: painting.

He’s paints canvases, flower pots and now has mural on his backyard fence.

Most every picture if of the country landscapes.

“I love this country,” Sparagowski proudly declared.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.