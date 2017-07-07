Red Dirt Diaries: Former Magician Still Has Something Up His Sleeve

An Oklahoma man is proving it’s okay to keep some secrets from your wife, especially when it means keeping her entertained most of her life.

Len Sparagowski, 95, has had something up his sleeve for nearly six decades as a former professional magician.

After coming to America from Poland and serving in World War II with the US Army, the OKC neighbor would go on to have a long and illustrious career.

“The smiles on the people’s faces, especially the kids,” said Sparagowski about his favorite part of performing.

Sparagowski performed for President Carter at the White House and both President Bushes.

He’s also exchanged tricks with magic mega star David Copperfield.

“He showed some of his favorites and I’d show him some of my favorites,” said Sparagowski.

At 95, the only secret Sparagowski tells is one to his longevity.

“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I don’t chase woman. I live today like it’s the first day of my life, I’m going to make the best of it.”

The real magic can be found in Len’s marriage of 73 years to Lillian.

“There's one trick he cannot do. He can't make me disappear and he can't cut me in two,” joked Lillian.

Sparagowski hasn’t performed on stage for years, but still teaches magic once a month at this home.

These days Lillian helps Len with his newest passion: painting.

He’s paints canvases, flower pots and now has mural on his backyard fence.

Most every picture if of the country landscapes.

“I love this country,” Sparagowski proudly declared.