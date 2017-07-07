Shower, Thunderstorms Possible For Northern And Central OK Frida - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Shower, Thunderstorms Possible For Northern And Central OK Friday Evening

Well, after one of the hottest days in 2017 for Oklahoma City, we'll be tracking some showers and thunderstorms for Friday evening. Overnight, a weak cool front moves south.

Friday evening, a few thunderstorms will be possible across Northern Oklahoma as temperatures slowly cool out of the 90’s into the low 80’s. Overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms could drift across Central Oklahoma and into the OKC metro. However, the best chances of seeing rain looks to be to the west and north. Lows will bottom out with a light south wind and plenty of humidity in the lower 70’s. 

Over the weekend, that weak cool front will fall apart, but could provide the focus for a few storms. So, don't cancel those pool or lake plans, but beware that there could be a few hit and miss storms around.

Highs with the extra cloud cover and slightly cooler air behind the front will be in the low to mid 90’s Saturday, and low to upper 90’s on Sunday. 

By next week, the summer heat takes over with plenty of sunshine, heat, humidity, and no chance of rain.  Ugh! Welcome to July in Oklahoma. 

