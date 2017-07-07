Report: Raymond Felton Agrees To Deal With Thunder - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Raymond Felton Agrees To Deal With Thunder

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Free agent point guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN. 

Felton should fill the backup point guard role behind reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. 

A 12-year NBA veteran, Felton averaged 11.9 points and 5.7 assists over his career. While playing for the Clippers last season, Felton averaged 6.7 points over 21.3 minutes per game. 

