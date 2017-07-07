Report: Raymond Felton Agrees To Deal With Thunder

Free agent point guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.

Related: Report: Andre Roberson Agrees To New Deal With Thunder

Free agent Raymond Felton agrees to one-year deal with Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 7, 2017

Felton should fill the backup point guard role behind reigning MVP Russell Westbrook.

A 12-year NBA veteran, Felton averaged 11.9 points and 5.7 assists over his career. While playing for the Clippers last season, Felton averaged 6.7 points over 21.3 minutes per game.