Report: Raymond Felton Agrees To Deal With Thunder

Free agent point guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Andre Roberson has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Free agent forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to join the Thunder on a three-year deal.More >>
This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: The guys sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward... convincing Paul George to stay... and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the western conference.More >>
