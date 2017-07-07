Thieves Steal Tuition Money From OKC Restaurant

Oklahoma City police are looking for the men who burglarized a southwest side Mexican restaurant, stealing $30,000 that the restaurant owner had been saving for years to put her daughter through college.

Antonia Sanchez is living the American dream. She immigrated from Mexico and opened "Taqueria Durango Restaurant" on Southwest 29th St. Her goal is to give her daughters a better life than she had.

“She doesn't go on vacation. She doesn't spend money like you see other people that have businesses. She doesn’t," said daughter Heidi Sanchez. She saves every dime, any tip that she gets, tips she makes, she saves it."

Antonia Sanchez saved $30,000, usually a few cents at a time, over years of hard work to put her daughter through college. Her daughter wants to be a doctor. Now, however, to appears that all that work, 14-hours a day 7-days a week, was for nothing.

July 3rd, two suspects broke into the restaurant through the air ducts and cut into the safe stealing the $30,000 in tuition money.

"They knew exactly what they were doing. They knew exactly what they wanted." Sanchez said,

"I can't stop crying. I can't stop praying. Just something. I know we're not going to get all the money back, but just something back so we can get my sister to start. Just to start, you know?" said Heidi Sanchez.

Heidi Sanchez says the family doesn't know how it will pay the tuition now. Even worse, she doesn't know how to fix her mother’s broken heart.

"In 31 years I've never seen my mother cry and break down and this was the first time I've seen her break down and cry," Heidi Sanchez said, "It hurts because for her to work day and night and it broke her. It broke her."