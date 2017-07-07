News 9 To Air Oklahoma At Work Specials

This year promises to be a challenging economic year for the state of Oklahoma.

News On 6 and News 9 want to share with our viewers the current state of the economy and jobs, to help them understand what to expect and be prepared for possible career changes.

Griffin Communications is producing two one-hour long statewide Economy and Jobs specials called Oklahoma at Work airing on consecutive evenings on News On 6 in Tulsa and News 9 in Oklahoma City.

These specials will air July 24th and 25th, 2017 at 7 p.m.