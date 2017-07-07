Settlement Reached In Former OK Senator's Ethics Investigation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Settlement Reached In Former OK Senator's Ethics Investigation

Posted: Updated:

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission announced a settlement agreement with former Sen. Kyle Loveless, who resigned in April amid allegations of misusing campaign funds.

The agreement, which is pending approval, says Loveless will pay $40,000 to the Election Board for the cost of the special election to fill his seat, and $112,000 in restitution to the state.

Loveless will also be barred from seeking elected office.

Read the full details of the settlement:

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.