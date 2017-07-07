Settlement Reached In Former OK Senator's Ethics Investigation

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission announced a settlement agreement with former Sen. Kyle Loveless, who resigned in April amid allegations of misusing campaign funds.

The agreement, which is pending approval, says Loveless will pay $40,000 to the Election Board for the cost of the special election to fill his seat, and $112,000 in restitution to the state.

Loveless will also be barred from seeking elected office.

Read the full details of the settlement: