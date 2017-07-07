3 Oklahoma Counties Added To Disaster Request From Storms - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 Oklahoma Counties Added To Disaster Request From Storms

By Associated Press
Three more Oklahoma counties will receive federal government assistance to help with expenses following severe weather in April and May.

Gov. Mary Fallin said Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state's request for public assistance for Dewey, Pawnee and Rogers counties. Eighteen other counties were previously approved.

Funds will be used to help cities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs and costs associated with debris removal and damage.

The April 28-May 2 storms caused extensive flooding in eastern and central Oklahoma, and widespread snow and high winds in the far western Oklahoma Panhandle.

Three tornadoes occurred on April 28 and 29, including an EF2 tornado near Cameron. Damage assessments indicate the storm resulted in more than $13.6 million in infrastructure damage and other costs.

