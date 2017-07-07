Oklahoma Sheriff Fatally Shoots Texas Man Wanted In Arkansas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Sheriff Fatally Shoots Texas Man Wanted In Arkansas

By Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas -

A Texas man wanted in eastern Arkansas for domestic battery and assault has been fatally shot by a county sheriff in Oklahoma.

Sequoyah County Undersheriff Greg Cox tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Sheriff Larry Lane shot 45-year-old James William Huskey on Wednesday afternoon after a struggle at a McDonald's restaurant in Sallisaw.

Cox says Huskey shot at Lane and his chief deputy, and the sheriff returned fire. He says Huskey continued to struggle after he was shot and had to be handcuffed.

Emergency personnel arrived, and Huskey was declared dead later in a local hospital.

Lane and Chief Deputy Charles House weren't injured in the struggle. Cox says they're on leave pending the sheriff's office's internal investigation of the shooting.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also is investigating the shooting.

