Police Respond To Shooting Report Near Downtown OKC

One person was injured and another is in custody following a shooting near downtown Oklahoma City, Friday morning.

Officers were called out to the scene in a neighborhood near NW 5th St. and N. Brauer Ave. According to police, a caller reported hearing some people arguing, then heard what they thought was a gunshot. The caller then told police they saw someone lying in the street.

EMSA has transported one person from the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspected shooter, police say, was found inside a home nearby. That person was taken into custody without incident. Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect has been released at this time.

